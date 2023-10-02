First Western Trust Bank: First Western Trust Opened New Office Location in Bozeman, Montana

The new location will offer personalized private banking, commercial banking, and trust and investment services to the Bozeman community.

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Last week, First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) announced the grand opening of its new First Western Trust Bank Bozeman full-service office at 211 E. Oak Street, Ste 2A, in Bozeman, Montana. First Western Trust first opened a loan production office in April of this year and is thrilled to now welcome clients to a new office space where they can access a comprehensive suite of personalized private banking, commercial banking, and trust and investment services.

First Western Trust provides sophisticated personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management products and services through dedicated teams of professionals in each community it serves. The new Bozeman location will enable First Western's local team to continue to provide lending to its clients with the addition of tailored financial solutions and personalized expertise in a beautiful, welcoming office.

"This new Bozeman office is an extension of the high touch, sophisticated approach to banking and wealth management," said Suzanne Johnson, Regional President. "I know that the services and personal relationships we offer as a trusted financial partner are a great fit for the area, and the whole team is excited to welcome in new clients!"

In addition to last week's grand opening of the Bozeman office, First Western Trust plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The ceremony will feature appetizers and craft drinks from local restaurants, and community members will be invited to attend.

"Opening this new office location is an exciting moment for First Western Trust," said Matt Cassell, Chief Banking Officer. "It signifies our commitment to providing high-quality, individualized banking and wealth management services to the Bozeman community. Our clients and local teams deserve the best, and we are delighted to open a beautiful new office for them."

For more information about the grand opening event or the ribbon-cutting ceremony, please contact Aimee Meester at aimee@madisontaylormarketing.com or (303) 500-3265.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, First Western Trust (FWT) is a private bank that provides comprehensive wealth management services to western-based clients, such as high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners whose financial situation requires a more personalized approach that retail banks cannot offer. With offices in Colorado, Arizona, California, Wyoming, and Montana, FWT offers a full range of personalized services, including private banking, commercial banking services, mortgage services, investment management, and trust and estate services. With a focus on long-term relationships, FWT's experienced team of professionals provides tailored solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals and preserve their wealth for future generations.

Deposit products, loans and lines of credit are offered through First Western Trust Bank, Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | NMLS#477166

Investment and Insurance products are: Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | Not Bank Guaranteed | Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency

Contact Information

Aimee Meester

aimee@madisontaylormarketing.com

303-500-3265

SOURCE: First Western Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789264/first-western-trust-opened-new-office-location-in-bozeman-montana