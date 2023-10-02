ComplyCube Unveils No-ID Age Estimation to Address Growing Global Age-Restriction Regulations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube, the global Identity Verification (IDV) platform, has launched a new Age Estimation feature to safeguard minors online and protect the vulnerable. The new capability complements its existing IDV-based Age Verification solution, offering an alternative to businesses that require a lower level of identity assurance.

The AI company says the new solution leverages advanced biometric technology to derive dependable age estimations from a single selfie in seconds. The bias-tested algorithm also examines the selfie for liveness signals to prevent presentation attacks, including screen replays, 3D masks, and deepfakes.

Furthermore, the new service boasts privacy-by-design capabilities, such as configurable automatic redaction for selfies customizable per jurisdictional regulations or use cases. This makes the service ideal for seamless age-gating across the globe while adding an extra layer of protection against spoofing.

"Our multi-step pipeline and data-centric approach have enabled us to tackle ethnic, genetic, age, and gender variance to provide our clients with a fair and robust age estimation," explains Harry Varatharasan, Chief Data Scientist of ComplyCube.

The introduction of the new features comes as concerns mount over the ease with which minors can access inappropriate digital content. While some age-verification measures have been put in place, they are disturbingly simple to evade, especially when they are based solely on entering a birth date or are vulnerable to Virtual Private Network (VPN) manipulation. A UK-based study reports that 23% of minors say they can easily sidestep such VPN limitations, while another study highlights that a staggering 56% of children aged 11 to 16 have encountered explicit material online.

In response to these growing concerns, various jurisdictions are introducing robust regulatory frameworks aimed at mandating more rigorous age-verification procedures to enhance the safety of minors online. Key legislative efforts include the UK's Online Safety Bill, the European Union's Digital Services Act, and California's Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. These laws aim to establish stricter guidelines and obligations for digital platforms, thereby creating a safer online environment for younger users.

Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube, adds that "the launch of our Age Estimation feature emphasizes our pledge to ensure that minors are shielded from content beyond their years while streamlining user experience for all and building trust at scale."

Beyond its primary goal of safeguarding children online, the feature provides additional benefits to companies operating in regulated industries that fall under a lower level of scrutiny than financial institutions. Dating apps, e-commerce, gambling, gaming, and similar businesses can now:

Enhance User Experience: Age estimation streamlines age checks, promoting faster onboarding and better retention.

Age estimation streamlines age checks, promoting faster onboarding and better retention. Simplify Regulatory Adherence: Industries can effortlessly meet age-specific regulations, safeguarding their reputation and reducing legal risks.

Industries can effortlessly meet age-specific regulations, safeguarding their reputation and reducing legal risks. Ensure Data Minimization and Privacy: Estimating age masks or limits sensitive data collection, aligning with top-tier data protection standards.

ComplyCube's new Age Estimation solution offers a more streamlined approach to age verification. By reducing obstacles for users and enhancing conversion rates, it brings a balance of efficiency and trust. The one-stop-shop IDV platform also underscores its commitment to responsible digital interactions, especially when it comes to safeguarding minors.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is a top-tier SaaS platform specializing in Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. It serves a diverse client range spanning financial services, telecommunications, transport, healthcare, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, FinTech, and more.

ComplyCube's platform, which is ISO-certified and has received multiple awards, prides itself on offering the quickest omnichannel integration available in the market. Its Low/No-Code solutions, API, Mobile SDKs, Client Libraries, and CRM Integrations make this possible.

Visit www.complycube.com to learn more.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOKN9J0Tlao

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148485/4318020/ComplyCube_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/complycube-unveils-no-id-age-estimation-to-address-growing-global-age-restriction-regulations-301944842.html