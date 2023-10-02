Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP7J | ISIN: US19260Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 1QZ
Tradegate
02.10.23
21:24 Uhr
71,64 Euro
+0,64
+0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINBASE GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINBASE GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,6671,7621:41
71,6271,7721:41
Dow Jones News
02.10.2023 | 21:31
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TYRION Advances Decentralized Advertising with Strategic Move to Coinbase's Base Chain

DJ TYRION Advances Decentralized Advertising with Strategic Move to Coinbase's Base Chain 

Tyrion 
TYRION Advances Decentralized Advertising with Strategic Move to Coinbase's Base Chain 
02-Oct-2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TYRION 
Toronto, Canada | October 02, 2023 02:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
In an exhilarating development in the world of crypto and blockchain, TYRION the trailblazer in decentralized 
advertising, announces its strategic move to build its advertising platform on Coinbase's Base Chain. This monumental 
announcement underscores TYRION's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to offer unparalleled advertising 
solutions, anchored in transparency, efficiency, community incentivization, and innovation. 
Base Chain, renowned for its robust scalability, security, and efficiency, aligns seamlessly with TYRION's mission to 
revolutionize and decentralize the USD377 Billion digital advertising landscape. By building on Base Chain, TYRION not 
only amplifies its technical prowess but also extends its reach, tapping into a dynamic ecosystem of builders, 
innovators, and users. 
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase and Base Chain recently stated that he believes decentralized advertising is one of 
the top 10 next large developments in the blockchain industry. "The best business model in Web 2 has been ads. It's a 
reasonable bet that some form of advertising will be big in Web 3. Developers and startups in Web 3 will increasingly 
be willing to pay for distribution, but can we do better than the traditional ad model? In Web 2, the big innovation 
was going from CPM (pay per thousand impressions) to CPC (only pay if someone clicks the ad). In Web 3, maybe we can go 
all the way to CPA (only pay when someone buys or takes an action onchain)." 
This is precisely what TYRION is building with the future on-chain capabilities of its platform as it moves to disrupt 
the way ads are bought and sold in the future-while tackling the global digital marketing monopoly held tightly by Meta 
and Google. 
The launch of USDTYRION, the platform's native token, has been noted in the crypto community. Twice TYRION has been the 
featured guest on Twitter's (X) biggest crypto space, The Roundtable. Friday, at 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, 
September 29th 2023, Tyrion spoke on Twitter's largest space, The Future of Crypto by Mario Nawfal. This routinely 
gathers 500,000 listeners and features guests like Elon Musk, CZ from Binance. 
During the AMA segment of the show, Mario expressed interest in using the Tyrion platform when the MVP Beta is 
launched. This is a large step towards global adoption. Mario is one of the world's leading figures in crypto and 
finance. 
"As we build out our product on Base Chain, we are essentially stepping into a future where the confluence of advanced 
blockchain technology and innovative advertising solutions is not just a possibility but a tangible reality," stated 
Patrick Gajda, CEO at TYRION. "Our decision is rooted in our unwavering commitment to offering our users an experience 
marked by speed, security, incentive, and seamless interaction." 
Base Chain's impressive low transaction costs, quick transaction finality, and immense scalability offer TYRION an 
environment where the platform's features can truly thrive. Advertisers and Ad Publishers on TYRION will experience 
enhanced performance, swift transactions, and an ecosystem that is ready to scale globally, without compromising on the 
user experience or security. 
This strategic alignment heralds a new chapter where the synergies between TYRION and Base Chain will drive 
unprecedented value for users, partners, and stakeholders. The adaptability and resilience of Base Chain complement 
TYRION's innovative approach to decentralized advertising, promising a future where digital advertising is not just 
seen but is also responsive, engaged, and trusted. 
For media inquiries and more information on this exciting partnership, please contact: 
Cale Tompkins, VP Of Communications, via email: cale@esvelo.com 
 
About TYRION 
 TYRION is a beacon of innovation in the decentralized advertising space, committed to transforming digital advertising 
through transparency, efficiency, and community engagement. With its groundbreaking platform, TYRION is not just 
shaping the future of advertising but is also ensuring that it is participative, value-driven, and anchored in trust. 
 
Contact Details 
 
TYRION 
 
Cale Tompkins 
 
cale@tyrion.finance 
 
Company Website 
 
https://tyrion.finance/ 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1739667 02-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.