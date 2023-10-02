DJ TYRION Advances Decentralized Advertising with Strategic Move to Coinbase's Base Chain

Tyrion TYRION Advances Decentralized Advertising with Strategic Move to Coinbase's Base Chain 02-Oct-2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY TYRION Toronto, Canada | October 02, 2023 02:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time In an exhilarating development in the world of crypto and blockchain, TYRION the trailblazer in decentralized advertising, announces its strategic move to build its advertising platform on Coinbase's Base Chain. This monumental announcement underscores TYRION's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to offer unparalleled advertising solutions, anchored in transparency, efficiency, community incentivization, and innovation. Base Chain, renowned for its robust scalability, security, and efficiency, aligns seamlessly with TYRION's mission to revolutionize and decentralize the USD377 Billion digital advertising landscape. By building on Base Chain, TYRION not only amplifies its technical prowess but also extends its reach, tapping into a dynamic ecosystem of builders, innovators, and users. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase and Base Chain recently stated that he believes decentralized advertising is one of the top 10 next large developments in the blockchain industry. "The best business model in Web 2 has been ads. It's a reasonable bet that some form of advertising will be big in Web 3. Developers and startups in Web 3 will increasingly be willing to pay for distribution, but can we do better than the traditional ad model? In Web 2, the big innovation was going from CPM (pay per thousand impressions) to CPC (only pay if someone clicks the ad). In Web 3, maybe we can go all the way to CPA (only pay when someone buys or takes an action onchain)." This is precisely what TYRION is building with the future on-chain capabilities of its platform as it moves to disrupt the way ads are bought and sold in the future-while tackling the global digital marketing monopoly held tightly by Meta and Google. The launch of USDTYRION, the platform's native token, has been noted in the crypto community. Twice TYRION has been the featured guest on Twitter's (X) biggest crypto space, The Roundtable. Friday, at 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, September 29th 2023, Tyrion spoke on Twitter's largest space, The Future of Crypto by Mario Nawfal. This routinely gathers 500,000 listeners and features guests like Elon Musk, CZ from Binance. During the AMA segment of the show, Mario expressed interest in using the Tyrion platform when the MVP Beta is launched. This is a large step towards global adoption. Mario is one of the world's leading figures in crypto and finance. "As we build out our product on Base Chain, we are essentially stepping into a future where the confluence of advanced blockchain technology and innovative advertising solutions is not just a possibility but a tangible reality," stated Patrick Gajda, CEO at TYRION. "Our decision is rooted in our unwavering commitment to offering our users an experience marked by speed, security, incentive, and seamless interaction." Base Chain's impressive low transaction costs, quick transaction finality, and immense scalability offer TYRION an environment where the platform's features can truly thrive. Advertisers and Ad Publishers on TYRION will experience enhanced performance, swift transactions, and an ecosystem that is ready to scale globally, without compromising on the user experience or security. This strategic alignment heralds a new chapter where the synergies between TYRION and Base Chain will drive unprecedented value for users, partners, and stakeholders. The adaptability and resilience of Base Chain complement TYRION's innovative approach to decentralized advertising, promising a future where digital advertising is not just seen but is also responsive, engaged, and trusted. For media inquiries and more information on this exciting partnership, please contact: Cale Tompkins, VP Of Communications, via email: cale@esvelo.com About TYRION TYRION is a beacon of innovation in the decentralized advertising space, committed to transforming digital advertising through transparency, efficiency, and community engagement. With its groundbreaking platform, TYRION is not just shaping the future of advertising but is also ensuring that it is participative, value-driven, and anchored in trust. Contact Details TYRION Cale Tompkins cale@tyrion.finance Company Website https://tyrion.finance/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

