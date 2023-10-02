LD Micro 16 th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on October 3, 2023

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today provided additional information on the Company's participation in upcoming investor conferences.

LD Micro 16th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on October 3, 2023

Citizens will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on October 3. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be on October 3 at 11:30 AM ET, Track 4, accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on October 5, 2023

Citizens plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on October 5 at 3:10 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Investor Summit Virtual Conference on October 19, 2023

Citizens plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on October 19. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one meeting with Citizens management HERE. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be on October 19 at 10:30 AM ET, accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in US Dollar denominated life insurance and accident and health insurance in growing niche markets in the United States, Latin America, and Asia and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

Citizens, Inc. Investor Relations Contacts

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps

Email: CIA@darrowir.com (Jeff and Matt)

Phone: 703-297-6917 (Jeff) and 214-597-8200 (Matt)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182660