Impact 21 Group, LLC: Impact 21 and The Retail Marketeers Form Strategic Alliance

Bringing Collaborative, Global Expertise and Strategy to Energy and Convenience Retail Clients

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Impact 21, a global consulting firm that enables specialty retail, convenience, and energy clients to deliver seamless customer experiences, has signed a collaboration agreement with The Retail Marketeers, a Hamburg, Germany-based consulting firm, specialized on business development in convenience retail - merchandise, foodservice, and fuel. They also serve as the NACS strategic relationship partner in western continental Europe and host the annual, prestigious NACS Convenience Leaders Exchange for the German-speaking markets.

Impact 21 and The Retail Marketeers have formed an international collaboration to better serve Convenience Retail and Energy clients.

Both companies are highly engaged in convenience retail, serving as recognized thought leaders with a broad reach to retailers, suppliers, service providers, media, and trade associations across North America and Europe.

"This new alliance will add a lot of value to both our domestic and global clients in their ongoing transformation to becoming a true go-to destination for retail and food," said Impact 21 Co-owner, President and CEO, Lisa Biggs. "Together we will bring insights, strategies, and expertise from both sides of the pond. The Retail Marketeers bring a deep background in format development with what they call 'Foodvenience' to the table."

"We are excited to cultivate business transformation with Impact 21, a partner with a unique reputation for retail and food expertise in the global marketplace," states Christian Warning, founder and CEO of The Retail Marketeers. "Serving the Convenience and Energy Industries has been a natural bond between both companies. We share the same values and approach to delivering transformational strategies and thought leadership to the industry."

About Impact 21

Impact 21 is a consulting firm that enables specialty retail, convenience, and energy clients to deliver seamless customer experiences that drive new revenue growth and increased shareholder value. Serving as your business transformation team, Impact 21 brings a proven methodology to drive engagement and manage change. As the catalyst inspiring companies to achieve peak performance, Impact 21 empowers businesses to drive results through the alignment of people, systems, processes, and data.

About The Retail Marketeers

The Retail Marketeers are the first point of contact for the transformation of a gas station into a mobility hub. Based on one of the widest global networks in the industry, The Retail Marketeers have a proven track record in guiding market entry processes. Joint study market tours deepen the know-how transfer in a very "hands-on" way and ensure long-term friendships beyond business relationships. Global players, hidden champions, and local heroes use the available know-how at all stages of the value creation of the convenience retail market and value. The Retail Marketeers' strategic partnership with NACS adds to its know-how across its convenience and energy network.

