Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Withdraws Offer to Purchase Carriage Services, Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Today, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC),(TSX:PLC.U) ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") announced that it has declined to participate further in Carriage Services, Inc.'s (NYSE: CSV) ("Carriage") previously announced strategic review process and that it has withdrawn its all cash proposal to purchase the outstanding stock of Carriage.

Park Lawn does not intend to comment further on its withdrawal from Carriage's strategic review process or regarding the withdrawal of its offer unless it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

