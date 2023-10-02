Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: PL2
02.10.23
19:47 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-0,700
-5,30 %
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2023 | 23:14
163 Leser
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Withdraws Offer to Purchase Carriage Services, Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Today, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC),(TSX:PLC.U) ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") announced that it has declined to participate further in Carriage Services, Inc.'s (NYSE: CSV) ("Carriage") previously announced strategic review process and that it has withdrawn its all cash proposal to purchase the outstanding stock of Carriage.

Park Lawn does not intend to comment further on its withdrawal from Carriage's strategic review process or regarding the withdrawal of its offer unless it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

Media:
Jonathan Gasthalter/Amanda Shpiner/Sam Fisher
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789336/park-lawn-withdraws-offer-to-purchase-carriage-services-inc

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.