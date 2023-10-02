Step One Automotive Group Launches 'Drive Out Breast Cancer' Campaign Throughout October 2023

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Step One Automotive Group is excited to announce its annual "Drive Out Breast Cancer" campaign, an impactful initiative to support breast cancer research, awareness, prevention, and support in the Southeast. The month-long campaign runs from October 1st through October 31st, 2023.

Event Highlights

Duration: October 1st to October 31st, 2023.

Location: Various community events near Step One locations throughout Georgia, Central Alabama, Florida, and Andalusia, Florida.

How It Works: Pink vehicles will be present at local community events. Participants are invited to sign these cars, trucks, and SUVs as a symbol of unity in the fight against breast cancer.

Make Every Signature Count

For each signature collected, Step One Automotive Group will donate $1 to local non-profit organizations dedicated to fighting breast cancer. The specific donation cap varies per market: $2,500 in Central Alabama, $5,000 in Georgia, and $7,500 in Florida and Andalusia. The donations will benefit the following charities:

Georgia: St Joseph Candler Telfair Mammography Fund

Central Alabama: Pink Topps

Florida: Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation

Andalusia: Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center

The Vehicles

Central Alabama: A Chevy Sierra truck, wrapped in pink with breast cancer ribbons.

Georgia: A Jeep Cherokee L, adorned similarly.

Florida/Andalusia: Another Jeep Cherokee L, designed to attract attention to this crucial cause.

For more information about Step One Automotive Group and upcoming events, please visit www.steponeautomotive.com.



About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Contact Information

Shantelle Dedicke

President, Frances Roy Agency

shantelle@francesroy.com

307-631-7644

SOURCE: Step One Automotive Group

