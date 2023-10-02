Georgetown, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Mauve, the first fully compliant non-custodial Exchange (DEX) introduces a unique platform designed for trading Compliant and Real World Assets, prioritizing trustless transactions and regulatory adherence. This marks a significant step towards the broader adoption and implementation of on-chain finance.

As Real World Assets are denominated in fiat currencies, stablecoins take on a central role in trading them on-chain. The Mauve team wanted to partner with a stablecoin issuer that shares their commitment to trust, transparency, and compliance, and selected Circle's USDC and EURC as the exclusive stablecoins on Mauve.

USDC and EURC will be featured in trading pairs for tokenized TBills, corporate bonds, or private credit, and Mauve will have a USDC/EURC pool to facilitate foreign exchange trading at a fraction of the cost of traditional finance.

"We are incredibly excited about this new age of on-chain finance. Because Mauve operates in a completely compliant environment, for the first time, traditional finance actors can access and leverage DEX technology in their backend. We believe this is a fundamental step towards running all of finance on-chain," says Philipp Bahnhardt, co-founder of Mauve.

Markus Maier, co-founder of Mauve, adds, "We serve DeFi traders that not only care about transacting in a safe, compliant environment but also about asset selection. USDC and EuroCoin meet our anti-money laundering standards and are the most transparent stablecoins in the market."

"We are excited to announce our integration with @Circle's $USDC and $EURC to help build the compliant future of DeFi and on-chain finance. Stay tuned for more!" -Markus Maier

