Toyota City, Japan, Oct 2, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) will accelerate efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and solve logistics issues together with a new company, Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Asia Co., Ltd. (CJPT-Asia), being established in Thailand. Additionally, CJPT reinstated Hino Motors Ltd. (Hino) to the collaborative effort.Since its establishment in 2021, CJPT has contributed to the realization of a carbon-neutral society through the diffusion of CASE technology and has promoted on-site efforts with its partners to reduce the burden on drivers and workers to solve logistics issues. To further accelerate these efforts, CJPT believes that "now is the time to move with all our hearts and minds to raise Japan's competitiveness."Last December, CJPT reached an agreement with Charoen Pokphand Group and Siam Cement Group in Thailand to promote carbon-neutral initiatives that are unique to Thailand utilizing the country's resources. To contribute to the happiness of the 67 million people of Thailand, CJPT is promoting activities under the concept of "doing what can be done now, together with partners who share the same view."Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Isuzu Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors Ltd. will participate in CJPT-Asia, which will be established to strengthen the promotion system in Thailand and accelerate efforts in the three areas of mobility solutions, data solutions, and energy solutions.Regarding Hino's positioning, last year, certification testing misconduct by the company was uncovered and found to be incompatible with CJPT's aspirations and goals, and that the continued inclusion of Hino in activities would not gain the understanding of its customers and the public. Therefore, Hino was expelled from CJPT in August 2022. In the year since then, the entire group has been working together to reform corporate culture to regain trust. Various initiatives have been implemented, such as obtaining vehicle relicensing and offering sincere explanations to customers. Although these reforms only recently been begun, there have been many comments that "Hino also is needed to create a carbon-neutral society in Japan and Asia and to help the logistics industry solve the social issues that are still awaiting solutions. " After consideration, CJPT decided to reinstate Hino based on the understanding of all participating companies.CJPT will again include Hino in the relevant agreements and projects including the social implementation of carbon-neutral initiatives in Fukushima and Tokyo. TMC will retransfer 10% of Toyota's equity stake (70%) in CJPT to Hino.To conduct sustainable measures for society, such as the realization of carbon neutrality and addressing the 2024 logistics issue, CJPT is further expanding its network of like-minded partners to continue strengthening and accelerating our efforts to improve social infrastructure and safety in Japan and Asia.