DJ Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile

Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile 03-Oct-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 3 October 2023 Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile Georgia Capital delivered positive newsflow during August, including the successful pricing of its new sustainability-linked bond (with proceeds used to redeem the 2024 Eurobond), as well as its Q223 results release, with a robust 8.2% NAV total return in GEL terms posted during the quarter. We believe that the successful bond refinancing, coupled with continued deleveraging at holding level (net capital commitment ratio of 17.4% at end-June 2023) further reduces GCAP's risk profile. Despite the above, GCAP's shares are still trading at a relatively wide c 58% discount to its 'live' NAV estimate. We believe that GCAP's value proposition is underpinned by the following drivers: 1) 26% of its end-June 2023 NAV is attributable to the listed Bank of Georgia, a highly profitable bank (H123 ROE at 31.3%) and one of the local leaders, now trading at a moderate 1.0x book; 2) 92% of its portfolio is valued externally, with most of its private holdings valued by a third-party specialist; and 3) GCAP receives a steady income stream from dividends and buybacks from its holdings, with management expecting GEL150-160m of regular distributions in 2023 (GEL205-215m including one-off distributions), implying a 4.5-4.8% yield on its end-June 2023 portfolio value (6.1-6.4% including one-off distributions). Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1739605 03-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)