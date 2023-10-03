DJ Edison issues update on Witan Investment Trust (WTAN): Set to benefit from growth and structural change



Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues update on Witan Investment Trust (WTAN): Set to benefit from growth and structural change. 03-Oct-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 3 October 2023Edison issues update on Witan Investment Trust (WTAN): Set to benefit from growth and structural change. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) employs a multi-manager approach to invest in global equities, including varied and interesting areas such as climate change mitigation, private equity and the life sciences. Some of WTAN's holdings are unlisted and are thus otherwise unavailable to individual investors. WTAN CEO Andrew Bell and Investment Director James Hart are optimistic about global growth from 2024 onwards and they expect this to drive equity markets over the medium term. Sectors with exposure to renewable energy will receive further support from structural changes arising from the transition to net zero carbon emissions. They have configured WTAN's portfolio in anticipation of the better times they foresee ahead, and there are early signs that the recent market upturn is already having a favourable impact on performance.The trust's discount is wide by historical standards. It has scope to narrow if recent good performance continues, or if there is an improvement in market sentiment towards the UK market in general, and investment companies in particular. Meanwhile, as well as providing investors with the chance to invest in WTAN at a wider-than-average discount, the trust's investment team believes the discount provides a 'tremendous opportunity' to add value for shareholders via share buybacks, which are accretive to the value of remaining shares.Click here to view the full report.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Joanne Collins +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1739569 03-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)