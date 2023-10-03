Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

Reduction in capital subsequent to share cancellation

The Board of Directors during its meeting of September 28, 2023, decided to reduce the Company's share capital in accordance with Resolution 18 voted during the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 3, 2023. Consequently, the share capital is reduced by a total of 660,000.00 euros from 2,878,976,490.50 euros to 2,878,316,490.50 euros, via the cancellation of 120,000 shares acquired by the Company in accordance with resolution approved during the General Shareholder Meeting of May 4, 2022 (Resolution 4).

The difference between the purchase price (18,112,284.00 Euros) of these shares and their corresponding per value (660,000.00 euros) will be affected to the "Additional paid-in capital" account for an amount of 17,452,284.00 Euros.

Consequently, the share capital will be reduced from 2,878,976,490.50 euros to 2,878,316,490.50 euros.

Share capital increase following the exercise of stock options

The Board of Directors during its meeting of September 28, 2023, noted that from January 1st, 2023 to August 31, 2023, 364 079 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each had been issued pursuant to the exercise of stock options. This share capital increase is based on the share capital obtained following the cancellation of shares decided by the Board of Directors.

As a consequence, the Company's new share capital stands at

2,880,318,925.00 euros

Divided into 523,694,350 fully paid-up shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

