SolarPower Europe's board members have issued a joint statement calling for three measures to safeguard the European solar industry, as they claim that tariffs and trade barriers are not viable solutions. SolarPower Europe has called for measures to protect the European solar industry, but has rejected tariffs or trade barriers as suitable solutions to current challenges. In a joint statement during their recent quarterly meeting in Brussels, the board members of SolarPower Europe addressed current market dynamics, which they described as a "perfect storm" caused by excessive demand, leading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...