Clarivate Plc: Yale University Selects Clarivate to Provide Their Next Library Services and Discovery Platforms

Improving efficiencies and achieving more unified workflows with cloud-based Ex Libris Alma and Ex Libris Primo, both part of Clarivate

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announces that Yale University has selected Clarivate to provide its library services and discovery platforms. Ex Libris Alma and Ex Libris Primo VE, both part of Clarivate, will provide Yale with a solution that integrates AI (artificial intelligence) and Linked Data to simplify the process for students, researchers and faculty.

Yale will implement Ex Libris Alma and Ex Libris Primo VE to unify Yale's main and law libraries' workflows and data, including electronic and digital materials, onto a single platform. Combining the benefits of using AI with trusted content sources will enable users to find new insights, fast and at scale. The cloud-based platform will help Yale elevate the user experience and enhance services within the library ecosystem.

Barbara Rockenbach, the Stephen F. Gates '68 University Librarian, said: "Ex Libris Alma and Ex Libris Primo will help us modernize our library systems and enhance our ability to manage and deliver resources more efficiently. Ex Libris Alma will streamline workflows, improve the user experience, and facilitate better collaboration among library staff, ultimately benefiting all of the Yale community."

Yariv Kursh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ex Libris and Innovative, part of Clarivate said, "At Clarivate, we are committed to helping academic institutions such as Yale University think forward to navigate roadblocks and transform their libraries with enhanced user-focused operations for both librarians and students. Our library and discovery services platforms are easy to implement and they work together to provide a cohesive and streamlined user experience that will benefit Yale University's library ecosystem."

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

Media contact:

Rachel Scheer, External Communications Director, Academia & Government

newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yale-university-selects-clarivate-to-provide-their-next-library-services-and-discovery-platforms-301943713.html