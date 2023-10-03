Elanders AB: Elanders announces date for the report on the third quarter 2023 and conference call

Elanders will issue its report on the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday 17 October 2023, at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Andréas Wikner, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda

14:50 Conference number is opened

15:00 Presentation of quarterly results

15:20 Q&A

16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment