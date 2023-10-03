Platformatic, the modern backend development platform, is pleased to announce that Spendesk, a fintech unicorn pioneering spend management solutions, has adopted its platform to enhance backend development efficiency. This collaboration underscores Spendesk's commitment to delivering innovative financial services to its customers.

Streamlining Backend Development

In today's dynamic business environment, the continuous optimization of backend development processes is imperative for companies like Spendesk. This ensures they can meet evolving client needs, innovate rapidly, and maintain the security and reliability of their software.

Spendesk's engineering team identified Platformatic as the right solution to assist with simplifying their backend development process and reducing deployment risk while maintaining a focus on security and best practices.

Marco Bassi, Engineering Manager Platform Group at Spendesk, elaborates, "The collaboration with Platformatic and the use of their tools were pivotal for our team behind Spendesk's Public API, who undertook the challenge of delivering it within a span of less than 6 months."

Platformatic Client: An Innovative Solution for Spendesk

Platformatic Client, a client generator that produces fully typed clients with no dependencies, seamlessly integrates into the development process, ensuring the integrity of the application while simplifying complex development tasks.

Roberto Bianchi, Senior Software Engineer at Spendesk, continues, "We've adopted Platformatic to help us grow and operate Spendesk's backend. Notably, Platformatic Client has simplified our development process supporting the Alpha launch of our Public API, helping us to ship quickly and iteratively as we continue to expand our features and customer base and accelerate our time-to-market."

Luca Maraschi, CEO of Platformatic, remarked: "Platformatic was created to help companies like Spendesk deliver top-notch software with innovative features while maintaining a resilient software architecture. Seeing this vision become a reality through our adoption by Spendesk is immensely exciting for us."

An End to Breaking Changes Repetition: Platformatic Unveils Enterprise Features

Earlier this month, Platformatic announced the availability of two groundbreaking new enterprise features to empower development teams to streamline their development processes, reduce deployment risks, and accelerate application development.

Breaking Change Detector is Platformatic's new tool providing clarity on how changes impact the public API level and teams involved. By mapping dependencies and interactions using OpenTelemetry, it assesses potential risks associated with code deployments.

Platformatic's second enterprise feature, Stackables, offers pre-configured templates that eliminate time-consuming foundational infrastructure work, allowing development teams to focus on creating innovative features.

About Platformatic: Platformatic is a leading backend development solutions provider, dedicated to simplifying and accelerating the creation of APIs for modern digital experiences. Founded by Matteo Collina, a core Node.js maintainer and creator of Fastify, along with Luca Maraschi, Platformatic is trusted by enterprises worldwide including Wilma Technologies and Valor Software to optimize backend development processes. The company received $3.5 million in funding in a raise it announced earlier this year by Decibel, Panache Ventures, and notable angels from the open-source and developer communities.

About Spendesk: Spendesk is on a mission to simplify expense management for businesses and employees, freeing them from complex administrative processes. With over 200,000 users, its expense management solution enhances team collaboration, boosts productivity, and provides 100% control to finance teams. Its 7-in-1 platform offers a complete suite of features, including physical and virtual corporate cards, invoice payments, expense reimbursements, budgeting, approval workflows, reporting, and pre-accounting, all integrated into a user-friendly and scalable solution. With a team of over 600 employees, Spendesk is headquartered in Paris and has offices throughout Europe. www.spendesk.com

