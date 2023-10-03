SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announces the launch of its latest version of TLM Collateral Management, V.6. This new release introduces a modern, intuitive, and thin client user interface. It's designed for users with different skill sets, including those who are less experienced in the collateral management operations area.

As volumes rise in collateral management, so do manual processes. Collateral experts are harder to train and retain, and it's often difficult to offshore this process. The industry is seeking newer ways to tackle increased Collateral Call volumes, whilst reducing associated operational costs. TLM Collateral Management, V.6, will help organisations with data integrity and validation for all collateral management processing. Additionally, it will assist with the demands uniquely presented by T+1 settlement. Financial institutions must automate all aspects of their collateral management processes in a condensed time frame, including agreement, booking, substitutions and settlement notifications.

Jason Ang, Global Programme Manager, TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream said: "For this new version, we have worked closely with many customers to design a more intuitive user experience that requires less training so that users can be up and running quickly. Also, in response to the demands of the industry we have included market leading adapters that seamlessly automate the substitution and interest claim processes. This latest version provides significantly improved navigation results that are more accurate, enabling quicker decision making. In addition, the public APIs included in this version make upgrading even easier, eliminating the need to compile after every iteration. However, what makes this version of our TLM Collateral Management solution truly different is that it can be deployed cost effectively, in any size financial institution, while still offering the same functionality rich system

The User Experience and Design team at SmartStream who won the RedDot Award for Financial Application Design, acknowledges that the award-winning work is evident in this V.6 upgrade. Our engineers and designers worked alongside many financial institutions to ensure this update was exactly what the industry demanded. This new version is already being deployed within the systems of new and existing clients.

