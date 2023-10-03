Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Wienerberger AG EUR350mil 4.875% due 04 October 2028
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
October 03, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Wienerberger AG
EUR 350,000,000
4.875% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 04 October 2028
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Wienerberger AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
AT0000A37249
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 350,000,000
Description:
4.875% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 04 October 2028
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank AS
Erste Group Bank
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.