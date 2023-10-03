Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
03.10.2023 | 10:00
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Wienerberger AG EUR350mil 4.875% due 04 October 2028

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

October 03, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Wienerberger AG

EUR 350,000,000

4.875% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 04 October 2028

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Wienerberger AG

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

AT0000A37249

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 350,000,000

Description:

4.875% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 04 October 2028

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank AS

Erste Group Bank

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


