Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Wienerberger AG EUR350mil 4.875% due 04 October 2028

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

October 03, 2023

Wienerberger AG

EUR 350,000,000

4.875% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 04 October 2028

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Wienerberger AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: AT0000A37249 Aggregate nominal amount: € 350,000,000 Description: 4.875% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 04 October 2028 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank AS Erste Group Bank UniCredit Bank AG

