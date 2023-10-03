The Italian authorities have allocated 58 MW of renewables capacity in the nation's latest procurement exercise for clean energy. Developers have offered a maximum discount ranging between 2% and 2.1% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.068)/kWh.From pv magazine Italy Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 58 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 12th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size. The GSE awarded 48 MW of solar capacity across seven locations and one wind project with a capacity of 10 MW MW. The PV projects ...

