A French-Spanish research team developed organic photovoltaic modules embedded into plastic parts through high throughput injection molding. The researchers injected thermoplastic polyurethane in the modules and found it enhances their mechanical stability while keeping a high flexibility.European researchers claim to have successfully demonstrated the embedment of organic PV (OPV) modules into structural plastic parts via large-scale industrial injection molding (IM). IM is a manufacturing technique for producing parts by injecting molten material into a mold and has the ability, according to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...