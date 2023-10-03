Toledo Solar and First Solar have reached an agreement in their lawsuit, but details of the settlement remain confidential. Toledo Solar has also revealed the formation of a new investor-led independent board of directors and leadership team.From pv magazine USA Toledo Solar Inc. (TSI) has reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought by First Solar in May. First Solar initially filed a lawsuit against Toledo Solar, a thin-film solar module manufacturer, which, according to court filing sold Malayasian-made First Solar modules under the Toledo name, claiming they were made in America. First Solar ...

