TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Paul Le Page was appointed to NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited effective from 3 October 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


