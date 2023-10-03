Global Brands Magazine: BEA Victorious at the 11th Global Brand Awards

Bank's consistent pursuit of the best stands out in the industry

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of East Asia, Limited ('BEA') has taken home three Hong Kong awards at the prestigious 2023 Global Brand Awards. It won Best Personal Banking Brand, Best New Digital Banking Product (BEA GOAL), and Best Banking Product (Virtual Card) on the back of its commitment to customer service and innovation, evidenced by its exceptional banking experiences, cutting-edge digital solutions, and pioneering virtual card offerings. This remarkable achievement solidifies the bank's leadership in the industry, setting new standards for customer-centric services and ground-breaking innovations.

Mr. Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "BEA's remarkable achievement, underlining its commitment to innovation and customer service excellence, deserves special recognition. In an industry where many banks hesitate to embrace change, BEA stands out for its unwavering pursuit of excellence, which clearly reflects in its well-deserved win of three prestigious awards. I extend my best wishes to the bank for its future endeavors and hope it continues to lead the way in the banking industry."

Mr Raymond Ng, BEA's Deputy Head of Personal Banking Division, said, "The Awards recognise the team's tremendous effort in putting the customer experience at the forefront. Our digital all-in-one BEA GOAL account was a manifestation of the Group's strategic development to nurture a new generation of tech-savvy customers. It provides access to customised wealth management solutions and diversified retail banking services anytime, anywhere, at their fingertips. We are committed to building positive long-term relationships and developing innovative products and services to meet evolving needs of our customers."

About The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ('BEA') is a leading Hong-Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$872.1 billion (US$111.3 billion) as of 30th June, 2023.

BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 130 outlets covering Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit: http://www.hkbea.com/

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based magazine at the forefront of news, views and opinions on 'best in class' brands that are shaping the future of their industry.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards honour brands for their excellence in performance, and rewards companies for the quality of their services. The Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in their respective industries. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony which will take place at The Athenee Hotel located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024.

To nominate for the Global Brand Awards 2023, click on this link:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Checkout our Social Media Shoutouts here:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3rzKzFI

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3Q1FVK3

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3LKphfb

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3LHtQqI

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080309/4043105/GBM_AWARDS_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bea-victorious-at-the-11th-global-brand-awards-301945483.html