A research team in Spain has developed a PV system layout for super-intensive olive groves. The scientists said the system must ensure high levels of transparency in order to avoid a negative impact on the olive yield.A research team from the University of Jaén in Spain has designed a new agrivoltaic system configuration for applications in existing olive groves in the Mediterranean region. The system consists of an overhead installation equipped with glass PV modules composed of multiple PV cells interspersed within them, which the researchers said ensure a high level of transparency. The modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...