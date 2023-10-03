Japan's largest oil refiner, Eneos, and Tokyo-based trading firm Sojitz have jointly opened the 204 MW Edenvale Solar Park in Queensland, Australia.From pv magazine Australia After construction began in June 2021, the 204 MW (DC) Edenvale Solar Park celebrated reaching its rated power output late last week. Japanese oil giant Eneos and trading company Sojitz each own a 50% stake in the Edenvale solar project, which will supply a portion of its energy to Queensland's Gregory Crinum coking coal mine, owned an operated by Sojitz. The Edendale Solar Park sits on approximately 428 hectares near Chinchilla, ...

