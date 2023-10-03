- Sharing Research in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Neurological Conditions

The European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) will host MSMilan Patient Community Day on Saturday 14 October 2023, 15:00-17:00 CEST, at the Allianz MiCo Centre in Milan, Italy. The event presents a unique opportunity for persons with MS and related neurological conditions, including NMOSD and MOGAD, to learn about the latest advancements affecting their ongoing care and treatment options, and to ask and receive answers from top neurological experts about the latest research.

"With over 2.8 million individuals around the world impacted by MS today, ECTRIMS wants to make sure it can share the latest research unveiled at our meetings with those most affected by it," says Mar Tintorè, ECTRIMS President. "We hope this event empowers those living with this and other related conditions to be better informed about decision making affecting their treatment and care options".

"This important initiative is entirely dedicated to patients and their families," adds Massimo Filippi, MSMilan2023 Local Organising Chair. "We invite them to actively participate to make the most of this special opportunity to learn from a wide range of MS experts."

The event is being held in collaboration with the American Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) and supported by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM).

MSMilan Patient Community Day will be highly interactive. As part of the ECTRIMS4me campaign designed to give people living with MS a greater voice, participants are invited to submit questions, which will be answered during the event.

Participation is free of charge, but pre-registration is required at this link (https://ectrims.eu/msmilan2023-msmilan-patient-community-day/on the ECTRIMS MSMilan 2023 website.

The event will be live streamed in English on ECTRIMS website (https://ectrims.eu/msmilan2023-msmilan-patient-community-day/), with translation offered in Italian, German, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

About ECTRIMS

ECTRIMS is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to the understanding and treatment of MS. It hosts the world's largest research meeting dedicated to advancements in research, treatment and care in MS and related neurological conditions. This year's annual congress a joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting, will bring together over 9,000 MS researchers, clinicians, and specialists. The event is scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 October 2023 at the Allianz MiCo Milano Convention Centre in Milan, Italy.

