Power Transistors Market to Reach $23.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The power transistor market is driven by factors such as increase in dependence on electrical equipment and machinery, and increase in emphasis on power saving

PORTLAND, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Power Transistors Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global power transistors market was valued at $13,660.0 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $23,286.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/187985

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

101 - Tables

76 - Charts

233 - Pages

A power transistor is composed of semiconductor materials. It has three terminals i.e. emitter, base, and collector. It effectively manages and controls high-power electrical circuits in various applications and end-user industries.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The power transistor market analysis is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery and increase in emphasis on power saving. In addition, during the forecast period, the power transistor market is anticipated to benefit from increase in transition toward electric vehicles (EVs). On the contrary, the complex fabrication process associated with power transistors restrains the power transistor market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $13.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $23.3 billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery Increase in emphasis on power saving Opportunities Complex fabrication process Restraints Increase in transition towards electric vehicles (EVs)

Covid-19 Scenario:

The positive pandemic impact for power transistors was witnessed in the increased demand for power electronics components in medical devices and healthcare infrastructure.

Power transistors played a crucial role in critical applications, contributing to improved medical equipment and patient care as the healthcare sector rapidly adapted to new challenges.

The metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global power transistors industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in cameras, for industrial end users and in consumer electronics sector. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor segment held the major CAGR of 6.9% in 2032.

The automotive segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global power transistor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in use of smart devices which are compact in nature and provides enough space to add new smart devices in the vehicle.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global power transistor market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in infrastructure of charging points, electric vehicles and industrial systems.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/187985

Leading Market Players:

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology

Wolfspeed, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global power transistor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the power transistors market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing power transistors market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for power transistors industry.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network for power transistors industry.

In-depth analysis of the power transistors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global power transistors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Power Transistors Market Key Segments:

By Type

Bipolar Junction Transistor

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

IT and Telecommunication

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Rest of LAMEA)

Procure Complete Report (233 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/46fyUe3

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market is projected to reach $9.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Compound Semiconductor Market is projected to reach $347 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market is projected to reach $2.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Organic Thin Film Transistor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Single Atom Transistor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/power-transistors-market-to-reach-23-3-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301945515.html