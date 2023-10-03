U.S. Cable Operator Will Benefit From Improved Call Center Agent Efficiencies, Resulting in a Differentiated Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that longstanding customer WOW! (WideOpenWest) has extended its relationship with Netcracker to provide a converged experience for its customer sales and care agents. The U.S.-based broadband provider, which offers Internet, TV and phone services in 15 markets located primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, will consolidate Netcracker's Intelligent Agent Desktop with Netcracker Revenue Management part of Netcracker Digital BSS to enhance its business and improve the overall customer experience.

By integrating revenue management functions, the cloud-based, multitenant platform gives the WOW! billing operations and front-line agent teams the ability to drive efficiencies and improve customer experience through a unified billing platform. Proven benefits include shorter agent training periods and decreased call handling times.

This initiative will deliver a positive, differentiated and consistent cross-channel experience to all of the operator's customers; boost flexibility to offer disruptive next-generation products; increase operational efficiency and improve time to market.

"We are excited to continue our close collaboration with WOW!," said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. "By leveraging our latest features and functionality, we are confident in the ongoing success of our relationship and look forward to working together to realize future benefits."

