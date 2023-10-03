Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
WKN: A1WZM4 | ISIN: DK0060495240 | Ticker-Symbol: XCL1
Tradegate
02.10.23
13:35 Uhr
98,40 Euro
-0,05
-0,05 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.10.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SimCorp A/S - Removal from trading

SimCorp A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in SimCorp A/S is 30 October
2023. 

SimCorp A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Deutsche Börse
AG. 



ISIN:             DK0060495240           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             SimCorp              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 1): 40,500,000 shares (DKK 40,500,000)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           15 50 52 81            
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             1010               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          SIM                
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         4806               
----------------------------------------------------------------







____________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1169106
