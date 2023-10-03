Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SimCorp A/S - Removal from trading

SimCorp A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in SimCorp A/S is 30 October 2023. SimCorp A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Deutsche Börse AG. ISIN: DK0060495240 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SimCorp ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 1): 40,500,000 shares (DKK 40,500,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 15 50 52 81 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SIM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4806 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1169106