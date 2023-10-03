DJ Stankevicius MGM Spotlight: Sean Chin MQ, The Hedge Fund Manager

EQS Newswire / 03/10/2023 / 18:05 UTC+8 Stankevicius MGM Spotlight: Sean Chin MQ, The Hedge Fund Manager (London) Sean Chin MQ is an expert dark horse in the realm of hedge fund management who has recently come into Stankevicius MGM Spotlight. Sean Chin MQ's journey to prominence is nothing short of remarkable, driven by his consistent ambitions and keen ability to maneuver and discern the financial markets. Career in Finance Sean Chin MQ's career, which began in 2015, includes founding Olritz Financial Group, an asset management and financial licensing entity based in Australia. In addition to Olritz Financial Group, he established BAcapital Group Pty Ltd, an investment brokerage firm with a presence in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia. This strategic move allowed Sean to tap into cross-border opportunities and diversify his portfolio, positioning his firms for a rapid journey to success. Sean's career trajectory in the financial world began with him making his way into OCBC bank and then on to Standard Chartered Bank. Sean's impressive career saw him rise within the industry. During his decade-long tenure, he consistently earned promotions and received an impressive array of industry honors. His dedication and expertise propelled him to the forefront of the industry, garnering respect from peers and competitors alike. Sean's journey transcended traditional banking. Driven by his insatiable appetite for trading knowledge, Sean began his tutelage under a distinguished sensei in Japan, renowned for mastering the intricacies of graph reading and pattern plotting fundamentals. In August 2013, he won second runner-up in an Asia-wide trading competition, with a whopping 7000% in profit - an extraordinary feat that etched his name into history as a Malaysian-born trader. His achievement prompted an exclusive interview with Personal Money Financial Magazine, where his insights captivated an international audience. Innovative Approach to Portfolio Management As a trader and fund manager, Sean Chin MQ seized cross-border opportunities to establish his own investment brokerage firms in Hong Kong, Australia and China. His innovative approach to portfolio management and keen understanding of market dynamics positioned his firms for noticeable success. Today, Olritz Financial Group manages USD149 million USD in assets, catering to self-trading investors and institutional clients. Sean's global clientele and cross-jurisdictional experience have endowed him with an exceptional understanding of diverse client requirements and international trade regulations. Collaborations with strategic partners worldwide have enriched his insights, particularly in the realm of financial big data management. As Investment Director, Sean Chin MQ has earned himself a distinguished reputation for networking, reaching as far as Africa and Europe to enhance his company with notable collaborations. His ability to adapt to the ever-evolving financial landscape and deliver consistent results has made him a trusted advisor to a diverse clientele, marked by his effectiveness in restructuring high-net-worth investors' portfolios and institutional assets, steering them from losses to profitability. For Sean, the pinnacle of his professional journey is the consistent profitability he generates for investors, a testament to his unwavering commitment to responsible financial stewardship. To learn more about Olritz Financial Group, visit: olritz.com Contact pr@stankeviciusmgm.com +358409665893 File: Stankevicius MGM Spotlight: Sean Chin MQ, The Hedge Fund Manager 03/10/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

