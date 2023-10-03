Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.10.2023 | 12:37
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stankevicius MGM Spotlight: Sean Chin MQ, The Hedge Fund Manager

EQS Newswire / 03/10/2023 / 18:05 UTC+8 
Stankevicius MGM Spotlight: Sean Chin MQ, The Hedge Fund Manager 
 
(London) Sean Chin MQ is an expert dark horse in the realm of hedge fund management who has recently come into 
Stankevicius MGM Spotlight. Sean Chin MQ's journey to prominence is nothing short of remarkable, driven by his 
consistent ambitions and keen ability to maneuver and discern the financial markets. 
 
Career in Finance 
 
Sean Chin MQ's career, which began in 2015, includes founding Olritz Financial Group, an asset management and financial 
licensing entity based in Australia. In addition to Olritz Financial Group, he established BAcapital Group Pty Ltd, an 
investment brokerage firm with a presence in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia. This strategic move 
allowed Sean to tap into cross-border opportunities and diversify his portfolio, positioning his firms for a rapid 
journey to success. 
 
Sean's career trajectory in the financial world began with him making his way into OCBC bank and then on to Standard 
Chartered Bank. Sean's impressive career saw him rise within the industry. During his decade-long tenure, he 
consistently earned promotions and received an impressive array of industry honors. His dedication and expertise 
propelled him to the forefront of the industry, garnering respect from peers and competitors alike. 
 
Sean's journey transcended traditional banking. Driven by his insatiable appetite for trading knowledge, Sean began his 
tutelage under a distinguished sensei in Japan, renowned for mastering the intricacies of graph reading and pattern 
plotting fundamentals. In August 2013, he won second runner-up in an Asia-wide trading competition, with a whopping 
7000% in profit - an extraordinary feat that etched his name into history as a Malaysian-born trader. His achievement 
prompted an exclusive interview with Personal Money Financial Magazine, where his insights captivated an international 
audience. 
 
Innovative Approach to Portfolio Management 
 
As a trader and fund manager, Sean Chin MQ seized cross-border opportunities to establish his own investment brokerage 
firms in Hong Kong, Australia and China. His innovative approach to portfolio management and keen understanding of 
market dynamics positioned his firms for noticeable success. 
 
Today, Olritz Financial Group manages USD149 million USD in assets, catering to self-trading investors and institutional 
clients. Sean's global clientele and cross-jurisdictional experience have endowed him with an exceptional understanding 
of diverse client requirements and international trade regulations. Collaborations with strategic partners worldwide 
have enriched his insights, particularly in the realm of financial big data management. 
 
As Investment Director, Sean Chin MQ has earned himself a distinguished reputation for networking, reaching as far as 
Africa and Europe to enhance his company with notable collaborations. His ability to adapt to the ever-evolving 
financial landscape and deliver consistent results has made him a trusted advisor to a diverse clientele, marked by his 
effectiveness in restructuring high-net-worth investors' portfolios and institutional assets, steering them from losses 
to profitability. 
 
For Sean, the pinnacle of his professional journey is the consistent profitability he generates for investors, a 
testament to his unwavering commitment to responsible financial stewardship. 
 
To learn more about Olritz Financial Group, visit: olritz.com 
 
Contact 
pr@stankeviciusmgm.com 
+358409665893 
 
 
File: Stankevicius MGM Spotlight: Sean Chin MQ, The Hedge Fund Manager 
03/10/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1740239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
