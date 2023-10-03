Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
30 September 2023
454 434 358
454 434 358
454 285 081
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
