Laser Photonics Corp.: Cummins Natural Gas Engines Purchases CleanTech Laser Cleaning System to Streamline Engine Maintenance

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it finalized an order from Cummins Natural Gas Engines, a global power technology leader that specializes in alternative fuel engines and generators, for an LPC-1500-CTHD CleanTech laser blasting system for industrial cleaning and maintenance of their natural gas engines at their New Mexico facility.

"Our LPC-1500-CTHD laser cleaning system is the perfect match for Cummins Natural Gas Engines due to its dependable and effective nature," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Our CleanTech products continue to help manufacturing professionals by providing easy-to-use industrial cleaning solutions that are superior to alternatives on the market."

The Cummins Natural Gas Engines facility in Clovis, New Mexico, purchased a CleanTech laser cleaning system to streamline the maintenance of their cutting-edge natural gas engines while saving time and money. This facility manufactures natural gas engines that achieve cleaner air for on-road, off-road and stationary applications, which is why this environmentally conscious and eco-friendly industrial cleaning machinery was such a good fit for the Fortune 500 company. CleanTech products continue to be adopted by industry leaders due to the innovative technology's multiple benefits to business owners and in-field operators.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1500-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD is a dependable laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, coatings and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. This laser cleaning system utilizes the latest laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Media Contact:

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789381/cummins-natural-gas-engines-purchases-cleantech-laser-cleaning-system-to-streamline-engine-maintenance