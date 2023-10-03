Justrite Broadens Secondary Spill Containment Offerings With the Angle Bracket QuickBerm Spill Berm

Angle Bracket QuickBerm: Engineered for Versatility and Exceptional Chemical Resistance in Spill Containment

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Justrite, a leading manufacturer of industrial safety and environmental protection solutions, announces the expansion of its spill containment portfolio with the Angle Bracket QuickBerm® spill berm. Available in wall heights ranging from 12 to 24 inches, the Angle Bracket QuickBerm serves as an economical secondary containment option for job sites and workplaces. Unlike traditional polyethylene (PE) berms of lower quality, this spill berm is constructed from Justrite's trusted EnguardTM Vmodified PVC reinforced material. This construction ensures exceptional resistance to even the most aggressive chemicals, along with cuts, punctures, and abrasions caused by tough job site conditions.

The rounded-edge, steel angle brackets make installation simpler and faster than common flat L-bracket alternatives, reducing the tendency to bind or tear the berm when inserted into the sleeves. When compared to flat L-bracket designs, these brackets are fully enclosed within their sleeves, ensuring a more reliable structure and a safer, trip-free installation for the crew working around them.

"The new Angle Bracket QuickBerm provides the customer with a wider range of options including wall height and footprint configuration when selecting a berm for the job at hand," said Todd Beak, General Manager of Basic Concepts, Justrite's Spill Containment Business Unit. "These new QuickBerms expand the offering for site and safety managers with the widest selection of affordable secondary spill containment solutions to satisfy almost any application."

The berms are durable, fuel, and chemical-resistant, and available in multiple wall heights to satisfy a wide range of spill containment applications. When paired with the premium Rigid-Lock QuickBerm® already in the Justrite fleet, the new Angle Bracket QuickBerm provides customers with the broadest offering of flexible spill containment solutions in the market. This product further solidifies Justrite's commitment to sustainability, protection, and customer satisfaction.

