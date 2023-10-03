ConMet Establishes European Headquarters, Further Advancing Global Strategic Growth

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / ConMet, a leading global provider of transformative technologies for commercial trucks and trailers, is excited to announce the establishment of its European headquarters. This strategic move demonstrates ConMet's commitment to serving the unique needs of the European market and providing innovative solutions to commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

ConMet Europe is located in Stuttgart, Germany. The local team consists of seasoned professionals with a wealth of industry experience in diverse global markets, ensuring the company's ability to deliver exceptional service and solutions to European customers.

"As we accelerate our expansion into Europe, it is crucial that we establish a regional headquarters in the EU," said Mike Harman, Managing Director. "This decision allows us to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet specific requirements of our European customers, improve overall service, and strengthen our presence in the area."

ConMet Europe aims to address the industry's evolving challenges by providing lightweight solutions without compromising vehicle performance. As vehicle advancements like alternative powertrains and larger cabs continue to gain traction, OEMs strive to offset the additional weight. ConMet Europe offers aluminum wheel end solutions for trucks and trailers, aluminum chassis components and housing products, and weight-optimized iron components. These products cater to a range of vehicle applications, enabling customers to achieve weight savings of up to 100 kilograms on wheel ends and 200 kilograms on chassis components. Such advancements result in optimized fuel efficiency and increased revenue-bearing load capacity.

Key members of the ConMet Europe team include:

Mike Harman, Managing Director: Harman's successful career spans various roles, showcasing his vast experience and expertise, including his involvement in ConMet's expansion into Southeast Asia. Harman will oversee ConMet Europe's operations, enhancing the company's global footprint.

Antonio Erroi, Business Operations: Erroi brings nearly two decades of experience from SKF, where he played an integral role in sales and operations within SKF's automotive and commercial truck segments. His expertise will be invaluable in driving ConMet Europe's business operations and expansion.

Dirk Steffens, Business Development: With over 20 years of business and product strategy experience in the commercial vehicle industry, Steffens' insights will directly benefit ConMet Europe's customers, driving their growth and strengthening their market position.

John Hodge, Product Development: With over 30 years at ConMet, Hodge has led teams of engineers responsible for tooling and product design. With his recent relocation to Germany, Hodge's extensive knowledge and experience will play a crucial role in driving ConMet Europe's product development initiatives, particularly in the field of wheel end solutions.

Megan Vincent, Marketing: With two decades of marketing experience in the commercial vehicle industry, including 17 years spent with the leading global manufacturer, Phillips Industries, Vincent possesses the expertise and insight necessary to strengthen ConMet's brand in the European market.

To learn more about ConMet Europe and its portfolio of innovative solutions, please visit europe.conmet.com.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet is committed to creating products and services that align with critical customer needs. The development of more efficient products, processes, and technology that transform the way customers run and maintain their vehicles is central to ConMet's vision.

