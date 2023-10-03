Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 European Vendors in Partnership (VIP) award for best 'Innovation in Fulfilment/Supply'. Other finalists in the category included Manhattan Associates and ShipStation.

The European VIP Awards, which launched this year, is an industry celebration of the solution providers that are powering the retail ecosystem, recognising the companies developing breakthrough solutions that deliver the most significant value to retailers. The 'Innovation in Fulfilment/Supply' award honours those who have made significant breakthroughs in the optimisation of the flow of goods from various manufacturing warehouses to their destination, as well as those who have created advances in inventory management and availability.

The award caps off a year of impressive revenue growth for Wiliot, driven by the adoption of its platform from some of the world's largest retailers, who are turning to new ambient IoT technologies to revolutionise their supply chains. Wiliot also gained recognition for its innovation when the company was awarded 'Best Distribution Innovation' at NRF 2023's Vendor in Partnership Award Ceremony in January.

"Constrained supply chains, new consumer shopping paradigms, increasing government regulation and the need to make all aspects of fulfilment greener are putting pressure on retailers. Transformative technology like Wiliot's is a necessity," stated Wiliot CMO Steve Statler. "This European VIP award recognises the power of Wiliot and its ambient IoT solutions to provide retailers with the real-time visibility needed to optimise their supply chains. By equipping them with location, temperature, humidity, and carbon data, we help them to compete in the ever more complex omnichannel environment."

Wiliot, in partnership with the world's largest technology and retail companies, is creating an ambient IoT that connects all products and packaging to the internet to address some of the retail industry's biggest problems across supply chain efficiency and inventory management.

Wiliot's contribution to the ambient IoT is its Visibility Platform. The platform features the company's breakthrough IoT Pixels, postage stamp-sized compute devices that cost pennies and feature a fundamental breakthrough in ambient computing technology or computing that's self-powered, harvesting energy from radio waves that are all around us.

These battery-free IoT Pixels can attach to any product or packaging to connect it to the internet; not just expensive things like cars, appliances, and shipping containers, but the things inside them: fruits, vegetables, vaccine vials, clothes, crates, and just about everything else. Ambient IoT is associated with low labour as it eliminates manual work like barcode scanning and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). The results are cost reduction and zero errors, which otherwise are inevitable without full automation.

"Ambient IoT is helping to make the processes of fulfilment and supply more transparent for retailers. This truly transformative technology allows for the status of every product to be tracked at every moment. The benefits for both profits and the planet are immense," continued Statler. "These solutions mean produce stays fresher longer, therefore reducing the amount wasted, that delivery routes can be optimised to reduce emissions, and that stock-checks happen in real-time."

Wiliot currently works with many of the world's and Europe's largest retailers across the apparel, CPG, pharmaceutical, big box, and grocery markets. In recent projects with leading international retailers, Wiliot is attaching its IoT Pixels to millions of reusable transport items (RTIs), which are used to transport produce strawberries, bananas, courgettes, and more from farms to distribution centres to stores.

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is an ambient IoT data carrier platform company. Our Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using IoT Pixels, battery-free smart tags that push data to the cloud in real-time without human intervention.

Ambient IoT is an evolution of legacy IoT and RFID technologies with lower costs, end-to-end privacy and security, and the addition of new intelligence and sensing capabilities. It's on a path to scaling to trillions thanks to telecommunications standards Bluetooth, 5G Advanced, and 802.11 AMP.

Our mission is to make every single thing an agent of change, enabling ambient IoT by adding intelligence and automation to food, apparel, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other products.

Connecting new categories of things through AI and the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world where people, profits, and the planet are aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

