Cellbunq, a leading end-to-end verification platform provider specializing in business verification (KYB), proudly introduces groundbreaking solutions that streamline client onboarding, accelerate revenue generation, optimize operational costs, and establish unwavering trust with compliance officers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003644027/en/

Native onboarding journeys available to global clients to further increase the conversion ratio of clients (Graphic: Business Wire)

Native Onboarding Journeys:

Cellbunq's unwavering commitment to exceptional onboarding experiences is exemplified by our native onboarding journeys. These journeys transcend mere translation of user steps; they offer an in-depth understanding of the documents accepted in specific regions, ensuring absolute clarity regarding documentation requirements.

Leveraging Cellbunq's comprehensive Know Your Business (KYB) solution, businesses can seamlessly onboard clients from 190+ countries within minutes. Our modular platform, capable of accommodating diverse onboarding journeys, consistently shortens time-to-revenue (TTR) and with the native onboarding journeys significantly enhancing global conversion rates by allowing more clients to pass.

Automated Risk Classifications:

In our relentless pursuit of streamlined onboarding and informed decision-making, Cellbunq introduces automated risk classifications. This innovative feature empowers businesses to define criteria for categorizing clients as no-risk, low-risk, medium-risk and so on. Our system autonomously evaluates and assigns risk classifications, expediting onboarding while fortifying risk management practices.

By incorporating automated risk classifications, Cellbunq not only expedites the onboarding process but also equips businesses with a robust tool for data-driven decision-making. This advancement underscores Cellbunq's commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and compliant onboarding experiences.

Complete Crypto Compliance Solution:

Cellbunq has also unveiled a comprehensive crypto compliance solution, empowering crypto merchants to meet global regulatory standards, encompassing Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-money laundering (AML), crypto monitoring, and travel rule requirements. These enhancements solidify Cellbunq as a leader in efficient onboarding processes and compliance solutions, benefiting clients worldwide.

At Cellbunq, our mission is to enable clients to accelerate revenue, optimize costs, and become the trusted ally every compliance officer desires. With our native onboarding journeys, automated risk classifications, and comprehensive compliance solutions, we empower businesses to achieve these objectives seamlessly.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, Cellbunq remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that drive success for our clients while supporting efficient onboarding, cost optimization, and excellence in compliance management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003644027/en/

Contacts:

marketing@cellbunq.com

+46 76 0303 446