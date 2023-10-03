Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Technologies Collaborates with Renowned Al-Balagh Group to Pioneer New Digital Frontiers in Qatar

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies and the Al-Balagh Group have unveiled a joint venture set to redefine the digital transformation landscape in Qatar. This collaboration intertwines Hexaware's global digital prowess with Al-Balagh's profound sector-specific insights, establishing a robust platform for advanced technological developments in the region.

This collaborative alliance is strategically designed to optimize IT expenditure for Qatari companies, expedite their seamless transition to the cloud, and elevate their interactions with end-users, suppliers, and employees through cutting-edge technology solutions. Emerging from a synthesis of profound expertise, steadfast dedication, and forward-thinking vision, this venture aims to steer Qatari enterprises toward a digitally advanced future.

Empowering Qatar Enterprises with Innovative Solutions

Hexaware, with its extensive portfolio of digital capabilities, global delivery network, automation prowess, and disruptive technology solutions, is primed to catalyze transformative change in Qatar. This stems from Hexaware's seamless alignment with Al-Balagh Group's deep industry expertise across Construction, Industrial, Medical, Laboratory and Oil and Gas sectors.

This partnership transcends traditional boundaries, encompassing both service lines and industry domains. Hexaware's alliance with Al-Balagh Group is driven by the deployment of advanced technologies such as Generative AI, Machine Learning, and automation, aimed at enhancing cost efficiency and unlocking new growth avenues for Qatar enterprises.

Hexaware's strategic access to the industry's largest hyperscalers, including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Guidewire, Snowflake, and other global leaders, through robust alliances and partnerships, signifies a wealth of opportunities for Qatar-based enterprises. The infusion of Gen AI into Hexaware's digital capabilities promises Qatar companies reduced IT expenditures and an accelerated, efficient journey to the cloud, further solidifying Hexaware's role as a catalyst for Qatar's digital transformation.

R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware, shared his perspective on this momentous partnership, saying, "Teaming up with the Al-Balagh Group, a prestigious entity in Qatar, magnifies our commitment to driving innovation. Through this JV, we not only introduce our unparalleled IT solutions to the Qatar market but also deepen our resolve to provide sustainable, technology-empowered futures for Qatari enterprises. Our partners, from industry domains to service lines, play an integral role, and together, we're laying the groundwork for transformative digital experiences."

Sherida Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Al-Balagh Group, resonated with similar optimism: "This alliance with Hexaware propels us into a realm where technology meets real-world challenges. By harnessing Hexaware's capabilities and its dynamic collaborations with global, industry-leading technology partners, we're geared to create transformative solutions that resonate deeply with organizational needs in the State of Qatar."

In the dynamic environment of technological and business advancements, this joint venture underscores Hexaware and Al-Balagh's steadfast dedication to fostering innovation, tapping into emerging opportunities, and consistently delivering value to their customers. Miller Hill Advisors is acting as the financial advisor in connection with this Joint Venture.

About AL-BALAGH Group

AL-BALAGH Group is a leading Qatari business group operating across several diverse industries including Construction, Oil & Gas, Trading, Medical and Scientific Equipment, IT Solutions and Joint Ventures. Learn more about Al-Balagh at https://www.albalagh.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

