Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Global Technology Leaders Deepen Relationship to Simplify Adoption and Deployment of State-of-the-Art AI Solutions for Government Agencies and Commercial Entities

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide proven and well-architected Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Rekor took part in thorough architectural and security reviews across its technology platforms to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes customers have achieved across industry verticals. An impactful example of the deepening relationship and customer success can be seen with the deployment at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for the Philadelphia Industrial Develop Corporation (PIDC), where Rekor's technology is creating intelligent city streets.

"In our relentless pursuit of advancing the state-of-the-art for roadway intelligence, our relationship with AWS not only amplifies our reach but also underscores our commitment to make it easier for customers to gain access to leading AI solutions that help them achieve their mission of smarter, safer, and greener roadways and communities," said David Desharnais, President and COO, Rekor. Being a part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a testament to our exacting standards, innovative technology, and the tangible success our customers experience across various industries."

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Rekor will receive focused co-selling support from AWS, including access to expanded sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program allows participating ISVs access to millions of active AWS customers globally to expand customer reach. It provides technical enablement and business resources that help the company enhance offerings and drive innovation into the roadway intelligence space. To learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, visit the program page here.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art AI and machine learning. Pioneering the implementation of digital infrastructure in our communities, Rekor is redefining infrastructure by collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digital-enabled operating system for the road. With our Rekor One Roadway Intelligence Engine at the foundation of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, Threads and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789250/rekor-joins-aws-isv-accelerate-program