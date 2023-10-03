Beyond Oil Ltd: Beyond Oil Ships Product to Oil Solutions Group & Vital Hospitality

Shipments Represent Beyond Oil's First Commercial Shipment to the USA and the UK

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs, waste and health risks, is pleased to announce, further to the news releases disseminated on August 1, 2023 and August 9, 2023, that it has shipped an aggregate of 3.2 tons of its product (the "Beyond Oil Product") to Oil Solutions Group, Inc. ("Oil Solutions Group") in the United States and Vital Hospitality Ltd. ("Vital Hospitality") in the United Kingdom. These shipments represent the first commercial shipments of the Beyond Oil Product to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Shipments of Product

The shipments will serve multiple purposes, including customer demonstrations and the introduction of Beyond Oil Product to new customers throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. These shipments represent a critical milestone in the partnerships between Beyond Oil and Oil Solutions Group and Vital Hospitality, while also expanding Beyond Oil's market presence in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Bulk Packaging

Further to the news release dated September 7, 2023, the Beyond Oil Product that was shipped to Oil Solutions Group was the first product shipped and sold in Beyond Oil's new bulk packaging. The bags contain 2.5 kg of product in order to give restaurant customers who have different volumes of oil in their fryers the flexibility to easily use the amount of Beyond Oil Product needed for their respective volumes of oil.

The image above depicts Beyond Oil's new bulk packaging

"The food markets in the United States and the United Kingdom are primary targets for Beyond Oil," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Oil. "We are looking forward to our partners impressing their existing and future customers with our unique product as we penetrate those markets together."

Product Highlights

Frying Oils Recovery : Extensive testing indicates that the Beyond Oil Product extends the usable life of frying oil, improves product quality, and reduces frying oil costs. As a preferential adsorbent, the product reduces and prevents the formation of harmful components such as Free Fatty Acids ("FFA"), Total Polar Materials ("TPM"), acrylamide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons ("PAHs"), trans fats, and other impurities, ensuring frying oil stays fresh and fried food tastes fantastic.

Patent Protected : The Company also has a portfolio of registered and patent-pending solutions that extend the shelf-life of produced and used vegetable oils.

Potential Cost-Savings : One of Beyond Oil's unique value propositions is that it can dramatically lower costs for quick-service restaurants by significantly extending the useful life of the oil while meeting food quality and safety requirements. For more information on how the Beyond Oil Product extends the life of frying oil, see the Company's news release dated December 12, 2022.

Distribution Ready : The Company received a non-objection letter from the US Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") in March 2022, on the basis that all the Beyond Oil Product ingredients meet food-grade specifications of the FDA. In May 2022, Beyond Oil received a non-objection letter from Health Canada and a National Sanitation Foundation certification. Beyond Oil is legally permitted to sell its product into the Israeli market according to the processing-aid and filtering-aid regulations.

How the Beyond Oil Product Works

The Beyond Oil Product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers. The combination of active filtration by the powder and passive filtration by the filter and filtration machine ensures the best results by removing other degradation particles. The powder remains on the filter and creates an additional layer which provides the microfiltration benefit.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil is an innovative food-tech company dedicated to transforming the way we consume and produce food. We provide sustainable solutions for the food industry, prioritizing environmental protection and the well-being of its workers and customers. Our innovative solutions help reduce costs for our partners and clients while ensuring responsible and eco-friendly practices. We are committed to environmental responsibility, minimizing the carbon footprint of the food industry on our planet. By implementing cutting-edge techniques, we deliver a healthier final product by reducing the formation of carcinogenic substances in fried food. Our vision is to create a more sustainable future where food safety, cost efficiency, and environmental consciousness come together seamlessly. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

About Oil Solutions Group

Oil Solutions Group, based in Texas and Georgia, U.S., is a pioneering company providing cutting-edge oil management solutions with high-quality filtration products. With over 35 years of experience, they are nationally recognized as leaders in extending oil life for the food-service industry. Thousands of their satisfied customers, including multinational chains, have saved millions of dollars and oil pounds, benefiting from value-added best practices that enhance product quality and sales. Oil Solutions Group's best-in-class filtration products include the patented Masterfil® reusable filters, with 0.5-micron 'depth filtration' media, and the state-of-the-art Armadillo® filter machine, designed for easy cleaning and service. Their expert team with over 145 years of food service experience assists in maximizing return on investment and optimizing oil life compliance. Visit www.oilsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

About Vital Hospitality

Vital Hospitality is based in London, UK, and imports and distributes cost-effective and innovative maintenance, cleaning, and hygiene solutions for commercial kitchens and bakeries across the United Kingdom. Vital Hospitality sells a range of award-winning products and solutions that help its customers reduce costs, simplify processes and reduce their carbon footprint. Vital Hospitality provides an extraordinary level of customer service and support to the brands it represents across the UK, which helps them to build long-lasting partnerships with independent and large-brand restaurant operators, hotels, public houses, caterers, bakeries, and other high-volume food producers. Vital Hospitality is focused on providing customized solutions, training, and ongoing support for its customers to ensure that the solutions are seamlessly integrated into their daily operational workstreams. For more information visit: https://www.vitalhospitality.co.uk.

Contacts

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

info@beyondoil.co

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

ir@beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

