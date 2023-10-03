Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Announces Successful Closing of Transaction with Futuris

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the acquisition of its specialized healthcare staffing business by Futuris Company (OTC Pink:FTRS) successfully closed on October 1, 2023.

The closing comes after the receipt of all necessary client approvals, marking the finalization of the transition of specific client contracts to Futuris or its related entities. As initially outlined, the transaction includes Futuris stock valued at $500,000 (subject to adjustments) and a share of ongoing gross profits, capped at $2 million.

The successful closing underscores the shared commitment of both the Company and Futuris to delivering expanded services and driving growth. The completion of this transaction allows the Company to concentrate further on the completion of its strategic transactions.

Miles Jennings, CEO of the Company, stated: "The successful closing of this transaction with Futuris aligns perfectly with our strategic focus. We have every confidence that Futuris, given their deep expertise in healthcare staffing, will continue to maximize the potential of this business segment."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com offers flexible talent acquisition solutions that cover a broad spectrum of needs from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Through advanced recruitment marketing automation and a vast network of recruiting professionals, Recruiter.com navigates the complexities of the hiring landscape to deliver results for businesses worldwide.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) firm, offering services such as Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services. Their focus on dynamic growth has been evident through targeted acquisitions, including the most recent addition of Recruiter.com's healthcare staffing business, thereby diversifying their service offerings and creating new paths for both organic and inorganic growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as per the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. More information on potential risks is available in the Company's recent SEC filings, including Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports.

