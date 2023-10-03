US Lighting Group, Inc.: Cortes Campers Huge Success at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology manufacturer, today announced that, following on its success earlier in September at "America's Largest RV Show" in Hershey, PA, Cortes Campers exhibited products at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House from September 25-27 in Elkhart, IN. This event, dubbed the "Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth," showcased USLG's Cortes Campers for distributors from across North America.

"This has certainly been a busy month for Cortes Campers, as we look to expand our presence and accelerate sales during the second half of 2023," said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer. "Following the first half year's record results, we plan on keeping the Company on its strong growth trajectory - with expanded production to address increasing demand both this year and beyond. We met with many new dealers, as well as existing customers, at this unique event in Elkhart."

"The Elkhart Open House is a critical component to aggressively adding new dealers to the Cortes Campers dealer network, which sets the company apart from its molded fiberglass competitors. The goal is to have 80 to 100 dealers across North America by the end of the year and connections made at the Elkhart Open House should get us close to this goal."

The three-day, dealer-only show featured a large selection of new RVs from more than 30 of the nation's top manufacturers. OEM representatives were on hand to demonstrate the newest RV models, floor plans and décor, and Cortes Campers showcased its Cortes 16 and Cortes 17 RV travel trailers made from 100% molded fiberglass. Dealers were invited to stop by and view the amazing Cortes Campers lineup and talk to the Company's sales team about becoming a Cortes Campers Dealer.

Additional information can be found at https://www.elkhartrvdealershow.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC Pink:USLG) is an innovative composites technology manufacturer. Our brands include the following: Cortes Campers, LLC, a brand of high-end molded fiberglass campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, a brand of molded fiberglass modular homes; Fusion X Marine, LLC a high-performance boat designer; and MIG Marine Corporation, a composite manufacturing company that produces molded fiberglass products for the other three subsidiaries as well as private-label brands. All product lines utilize the same manufacturing techniques and raw materials which provide robust diversification across various industries. Our products are made in the USA. The Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, where it owns a manufacturing and R&D facility. For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

