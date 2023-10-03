EnterpriseAlumni, global market leader in alumni management software led by Chief Executive Emma Sinclair MBE, today joins 17,000 female-owned businesses who are globally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by WEConnect International.

Large companies, including many of EnterpriseAlumni's customers, are committed to fair and equal opportunities in business. WeConnect help bring this ecosystem together to ensure female led businesses have a seat at the procurement table and help large corporations and organizations achieve the highest possible percentages of diverse spend.

It also instills confidence that sellers meet buyers' standards for women-owned businesses. In the US and Australia in particular, parts of the public and private sector have clear targets around awarding contracts to Women's Business Enterprises. This internationally recognized certificate makes it easier for procurement teams to readily identify eligible candidates during RFP and bid processes.

EnterpriseAlumni is not just a women-led and woman-controlled business. It also has a firm commitment to diversity in terms of ownership and is the only Enterprise Software company in the world to have raised investment at scale, with gender balanced shareholders1

Emma Sinclair MBE, Chief Executive of EnterpriseAlumni, said "Having founded an enterprise software business, supplier diversity is an issue close to my heart and one I believe should be at the top of the corporate agenda.

To secure innovation based economic growth and a broader distribution of opportunities and revenue, large companies need and want to purchase and benefit from innovation to improve and enhance their businesses and vendors desperately want to sell to this market. EnterpriseAlumni is glad to contribute to this ecosystem and looks forward to more conversations with Global Supplier Diversity teams.

I couldn't agree more with US based Elizabeth Vasquez, CEO and Founder of WeConnect, when she said: "Nothing gets done quickly working by ourselves. We need each other to accomplish big goals." 2

Notes to Editor: Headquartered in London and New York, with offices globally, EnterpriseAlumni is the leading provider of alumni management software. Their software powers the alumni networks of the world's leading companies to help them activate, engage and maintain a connection with former employees. This helps companies to rapidly accelerate sales and marketing, support brand and drive rehires and referrals, and former employees to benefit from opportunity, community and offers from the network and their prior employer. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises have selected EnterpriseAlumni to drive community, commercial connectivity and competitive advantage by engaging with this important pool of people.

WeConnect International is a global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with women-owned or controlled business suppliers around the world. Supplier diversity and inclusion is an emerging strategic business process aimed at providing companies owned by historically underutilized diverse groups an equal opportunity to supply major corporations, governments and multilateral organizations so that they can grow their businesses. Indeed major corporations are now often incentivized and required to source from such businesses.

