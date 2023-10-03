Panoramic Health Appoints Dr. Tarek Elsawy as New CEO

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Panoramic Health has appointed Dr. Tarek Elsawy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a significant step toward achieving the company's mission of redefining the standards of quality, access, and value for kidney disease patients in the United States. Leveraging his background at Optum Care and the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Elsawy brings deep provider and value-based care experience, and action-oriented leadership to the organization. Former CEO and Co-Founder Rajiv Poduval, MD, FASN, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman.

Dr. Elsawy joins Panoramic Health from Optum Care, where he held the position of Regional President and led healthcare delivery systems in the Northeast and Midwest regions and effectively managed full capitated risk across various programs, including Medicare ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial risk. His role as co-chair of Optum Care's national physician leadership and governing body underscores his expertise in fostering provider alignment and enhancing the physician experience, both of which are integral pillars of Panoramic Health's mission and unique physician-integrated value-based care platform.

Prior to his tenure at Optum, Dr. Elsawy was President and CEO of Reliant Medical Group and held several positions at the Cleveland Clinic. At Cleveland Clinic, his executive journey included pivotal roles that involved leading operations at eight regional hospitals and driving the implementation of their clinically integrated network (Quality Alliance and the Medicare Accountable Care Organization).

Dr. Elsawy's combination of experience as a physician and executive aligns well with Panoramic Health's unwavering focus on clinical outcomes and tackling the rising healthcare costs for patients living with kidney disease. Dr. Elsawy notes, "Assuming leadership of Panoramic Health's physician-integrated VBC platform presents a remarkable opportunity to provide exceptional care and serve the entire nephrology ecosystem including patients, providers, and payers. As the kidney care landscape evolves, our holistic value-based kidney care platform will evolve in tandem, ensuring improved patient outcomes and access to optimal medical care."

Dr. Poduval warmly welcomed Dr. Elsawy, emphasizing their shared commitment to Panoramic Health's vision, stating, "Our decision to bring in Dr. Elsawy, with requisite experience as both a physician and a leader of a value-based care organization reaffirms our dedication to physician alignment, innovation in patient care, and most importantly, the well-being of our patients. Amid our ongoing expansion, we remain steadfast in providing superior patient care and access while reducing the total cost of care delivery."

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization and the largest nephrologist-led CKCC participant. The company was built by nephrologists and is committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health arms physicians with proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease data warehouses, and localized teams of care extenders, including NPs, RNs, social workers, dieticians, pharmacists, and care coordinators, enabling better patient outcomes through high touch care. Its clinical research arm, Panoramic Science, partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients with kidney disease. For more information, visit panoramichealth.com.

