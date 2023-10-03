Black Book Market Research: The 25 Top Client-Rated Technologies Exhibiting at Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Meeting, 2023 Black Book Survey

Black Book Research acknowledges the top-performing healthcare technology companies within various revenue cycle management and digital health market segments based on the industry's largest client survey of inpatient providers at the Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Meeting in Chicago this week.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Black Book Research, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the technology and managed services sectors, acknowledges the 2023 vendors receiving awards for highest customer experience and satisfaction.

"Black Book is committed to innovative research, customer satisfaction, loyalty polling, and analysis of the strategic buyer issues in the healthcare marketplace, free from the influence of vendors," said Doug Brown, President of the firm.

"It is an exciting time at Black Book, as our team is introducing unrivaled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most robust client satisfaction database, innovative reporting functionalities, and a knowledge management system that enables customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real time."

Black Book, its founders, owners, and its employees do not hold any financial interest in the companies contained in any comparison performance report and are not incentivized to recommend any of the 10,000 healthcare industry products and services vendors collected for the last decade.

The highest-scoring IT and services suppliers with their corresponding highest customer satisfaction-rated product or service lines in the past year's Black Book client experience polls with Becker's Healthcare trade show presence are recognized with their exhibit hall booth number:

AQuity - Booth 507

#1 - Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription & Document Capture Solutions

#1 - Outsourced Coding Solutions

Best Buy Health - Booth 2428

#1 - Member Engagement Solutions

care.ai - Booth 405

#1 - Artificial Intelligence Solutions, Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement

CereCore - Booth 719

#1 - Healthcare IT Support Services

ClinIntell - Booth 2316

#1 - Severity Reporting & Analytics

Cognizant Technology Solutions - Booth 2031

#1 - Payer Claims Management Platform

ECLAT Health Solutions - Booth 507

#1 - ICD-10 Coding & Chart Review Services

EnableComp - Booth 2212

#1 - Complex Claims

Experian Health - Booth 505

#1 - Provider Denial Management Solutions, Health Systems

Finvi - Booth 1915

#1 - RCM Workforce Automation

Infinx - Booth 2115

#1 - RCM Analytics

#1 - Revenue Acceleration Solutions

Innovaccer - Booth 2432

#1 - Data Activation Platform

MDAudit - Booth 2220

#1 - Billing Audit Automation

Nordic - Booth 619

#1 - Oracle Health Implementation Services

Nuance - Booth 710

#1 - Medical Speech Recognition & AI Solutions

Optum - Event Corporate Partner

#1 - Chargemaster & Price Transparency Solutions

#1 - End-to-End Payer RCM Outsourcing

#1 - Computer-Assisted Coding Solutions

#1 - Payer Analytics Outsourcing

Oracle - Booth 705

#1 - Supply Chain Data Integration & Optimization Solutions

QGenda - Booth 410

#1 - Workforce Scheduling Solutions

RevSpring - Booth 905

#1 - Patient Financial Engagement Solutions

Snowflake - Booth 1924

#1 - Healthcare Data Cloud Solutions

Sodexho - Booth 724

#1 - Healthcare Facilities & Food Service Outsourcing

Spok - Booth 930

#1 - Secure Messaging Solutions

The SSI Group - Booth 1919

#1 - End-to-End RCM Software Solutions, Community Hosptials

Waystar - Booth 607

#1 - Patient Payment Technology

#1 - Hospital Claims Systems

#1 - End-to-End RCM Software Solutions, Large Hospitals & Health Systems

XIFIN - Booth 530

#1 - Ancillary RCM Outsourcing Services, Lab & Imaging

ZOLL - Booth 504

#1 - Insurance Discovery Solutions

For a full list of Black Book's top-ranked healthcare technology, services, and outsourcing category leaders (including EHR, Population Health, Clinical Department Support, Nursing, Consultants/Advisors, Capital Equipment, and AI), visit https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare decision makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, the Black Book database of user satisfaction houses over two million viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance, with thousands of updates added every week throughout the year. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

