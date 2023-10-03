Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
WKN: A2DJR2 | ISIN: SE0009268717 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AC
03.10.2023 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Acarix AB (512/23)

With effect from October 04, 2023, the subscription units in Acarix AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 13, 2023. 




Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   ACARIX UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020996858              
Order book ID:  306927                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 04, 2023, the paid subscription units in Acarix AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ACARIX BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020996866              
Order book ID:  306928                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
