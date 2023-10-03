Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Acarix AB (512/23)

With effect from October 04, 2023, the subscription units in Acarix AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 13, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: ACARIX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020996858 Order book ID: 306927 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 04, 2023, the paid subscription units in Acarix AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ACARIX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020996866 Order book ID: 306928 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB