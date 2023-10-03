Flashpoint Venture Capital, international tech investment manager with over $400 million AUM focused on US tech companies originating out of Israel and Europe, continues to expand its footprint in the United States. Flashpoint is growing its local portfolio, thus solidifying its commitment to innovation and driving economic growth. The European investment firm, with offices across Europe and Israel, recently opened a new office in New York to support its increased US investment activity.

According to CBInsights, Dealroom, and Flashpoint estimates, over 60% of all unicorns are US or Western Europe-based, while 20% of these unicorns have expat founders from Central and Eastern Europe and Israel. The cornerstone of Flashpoint's investment strategy is to provide capital to European and Israeli founders with ambitions to go global.

22 out of 47 active companies in Flashpoint's portfolio have significant operations in the US. Notable companies within Flashpoint's US portfolio include Guesty, Booksy, Chili Piper, Accel Club, K2View, Preply, Mesh, IntelliBoard, TraceAir, QMENTA, testRigor, Tomi.ai, Makini, Allset, nGrow, Cattle Care, Hints, Qonversion, Evidently.ai, Intone, and intento.

To date, they have raised over US$430 million in total, primarily from US investors.

These investments encompass a variety of industries, including enterprise software, consumer, fintech and healthcare IT, covering all stages from late-seed to pre-IPO. Many of our investments have graduated from Y-Combinator, while growth stage companies have already raised capital from leading institutional investors including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, APAX Digital, Alpha Wave Global, Index Ventures, Sixth Street, Vostok New Ventures, Mubadala.

The US market is important for Flashpoint in terms of fundraising and exits. Half of our 15 exits have been to US investors. The largest exit in the US was the sale of chess.com to PokerStars founders and General Atlantic. Moreover, up to 60% of Flashpoint's investor base1 is from North America.

Flashpoint's office in New York will help nurture existing investments, as well as facilitate rapid expansion deeper into the US market. As the European and US markets become more intertwined, more and more Israeli and European founders seek to relocate and scale their business with feet on US ground. Flashpoint's mission is to provide support and scaling of resources in their endeavors to build global software category leaders.

Tony Fedorov, Flashpoint Partner, Head of the US office, said: "As Flashpoint continues to ambitiously grow and invest in the US, we are excited to build strong relationships with innovative companies and entrepreneurs. Our mission is to support, empower, and partner with these startups who want to turn their ideas into reality, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey."

Flashpoint Venture Capital's commitment to excellence and investment in groundbreaking companies is well-aligned with its global strategy to identify and back disruptive technologies, fostering economic growth and innovation in emerging markets. The firm's extensive network, experienced team, and strategic approach to investing make it a trusted partner for visionary entrepreneurs.

About Flashpoint Venture Capital

Flashpoint is an international tech investment manager with over $400 million AUM focused on US and Western European tech companies originating out of Europe and Israel. Flashpoint manages six venture funds across 3 products: Venture Capital, Venture Debt, and Direct Secondary. The firm is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, Budapest, Warsaw, Riga and Nicosia.

Investors in Flashpoint's funds include Széchenyi Funds, a Hungarian fund manager, and more than 130 major family offices and HNWIs. The funds have made investments in 64 companies including names such as Guesty, Chili Piper, and Office RnD. Flashpoint has completed 15 exits, including the sale of its stakes in Shazam (to Apple), Chess.com (to PokerStars founders and General Atlantic), Marketman (to PSG), and Gurushots (to Zedge), Comeet (to Boathouse Capital) etc.

Our mission at Flashpoint is to bring together capital, knowledge, people and best practices and help socially responsible development. Monetary returns are of course important, but non-tangible aspects of our work are equally important for our team. We have invested a third of our capital in themes that change the world for the better, this includes investments into e-learning, telemedicine, online job platforms.

________________________ 1 monetary terms, most recent funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003350902/en/

Contacts:

Maria Eliseeva

maria.e@flashpointvc.com