Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences to Chair the Fierce New Product Planning Summit 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that the Company will present at the Fierce New Product Planning Summit 2023 taking place October 16 and 17, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Ensysce Chief Commercial Officer, Geoff Birkett, will Chair and deliver Opening Remarks to commence the meeting on Monday, October 16, 2023, followed by a presentation on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, outlining best practices for launching a new drug product.

New Product Planning Summit, Tailored Product Commercialization Strategies

Boston, MA, October 16-17, 2023

The Fierce New Product Planning Summit is the only conference dedicated to defining how the new product planning role and related functions make informed, value-based, data-driven decisions about products in the pipeline. Life science industry professionals gather here each year to consider how and when to utilize various resources and ask the right questions to ensure commercial success. Please find more information here.

Mr. Birkett has developed and launched several groundbreaking medicines in the pain, addiction, and neuroscience areas. He is currently leading efforts at Ensysce to prepare for the launch of the Company's first product in a new class of analgesics, PF614. Insight has been key to building the Ensysce portfolio, designed to provide leading edge therapies for those who suffer from severe pain while reducing the confounding problems of prescription drug abuse and overdose. Geoff's experiences range from leading development teams in phase 1 to guiding products through launch and life cycle management. He studied at INSEAD and Henley Business Schools and started his career in Biochemistry in Newcastle, England. He began working in the pharmaceutical industry for Eli Lilly and then moved to Lundbeck where he ran the UK sales and Marketing division. Following Lundbeck, Geoff spent 15 years with ICI Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca (AZ) and led the AZ merger process in all ex-US markets. Geoff then became Global SVP for CNS and Oncology drugs at AZ, an $8 billion-dollar business. Following AZ, Geoff transitioned into biotech and consulting where he assisted many major companies on launch strategy, leadership development, and positioning. Mr. Birkett joined Ensysce in 2018.

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from its fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

