Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Readly International AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Readly International AB (publ) receives observation status (125/23)

Den 2 oktober 2023 offentliggjorde Readly International AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm, för att istället ansöka om listning av aktierna på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-kod SE0014855292, orderboks-ID 203369) ska ges observationsstatus. On October 2, 2023, Readly International AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, to instead apply for listing of the shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a delisting application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-code SE0014855292, order book ID 203369) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB