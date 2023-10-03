Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Tradegate
03.10.23
10:27 Uhr
1,206 Euro
-0,006
-0,50 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1921,21616:07
1,1981,21016:07
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2023 | 14:34
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Readly International AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Readly International AB (publ) receives observation status (125/23)

Den 2 oktober 2023 offentliggjorde Readly International AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om
avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm, för att istället ansöka om
listning av aktierna på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB
har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-kod SE0014855292, orderboks-ID
203369) ska ges observationsstatus. 

On October 2, 2023, Readly International AB (publ) (the "Company") published a
press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for
delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, to instead apply for listing of
the shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such a delisting application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-code SE0014855292, order book ID
203369) shall be given observation status. 





För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
