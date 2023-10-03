Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Agreement with U.K. Distributor for VKIN-Ozone Proprietary Waste Treatment System

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simson-Maxwell Ltd. ("Simson-Maxwell"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Energy Group, Inc., a company wholly-owned by Camber, entered into a Manufacturer's Representative Agreement ("MRA") with Planeteq Limited ("Planeteq") pursuant to which Planeteq was appointed as the exclusive distributor of Viking Ozone Technology, LLC's ("Viking Ozone") proprietary ozone waste treatment systems in the United Kingdom.

Planeteq, a U.K.-based company that designs sustainable technology products to help businesses reduce waste and drive energy efficiency, is an approved vendor within the National Health Service Trust (NHS), which manages approximately 1,000 hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Paul Newman, Planeteq's Chief Technical Officer, stated "After spending several months evaluating Viking Ozone's technology, dealing with their technical team and having multiple communications with representatives of certain hospitals within the NHS network, we can confidently say we are not aware of any comparable waste treatment system on the market. We genuinely believe Viking's technology is an innovative solution for the current waste treatment challenges at hospitals within the NHS as well as the private sector, and that it will assist the NHS achieve its Net Zero goal. We are excited to be the exclusive distributor in the U.K. of this revolutionary product."

Daryl Kruper, Chairman of Simson-Maxwell, stated "We are extremely pleased to be working with the talented team at Planeteq, and are confident they will provide terrific service, including after-sales support, to end users of our system."

About Viking Ozone Technology

Viking Ozone offers a cleaner, safer and more sustainable alternative for waste treatment, and its system is a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration, chemical treatment, autoclave and heat treatments for regulated medical waste and bio-hazardous waste. Viking Ozone's system reduces the amount of energy required to process waste, which conserves resources, lowers operating costs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in a cleaner, safer environment. The modular design and low profile allow for multiple configurations and savings for civil work at the site.

To learn more about Viking Ozone please visit https://vkin-ozone.com/.

About Planeteq

Planeteq Limited, based in the United Kingdom, creates digital and sustainable technology products to respond to the economic, environmental and social challenges facing the world today. The company helps businesses join the global movement to reduce waste and drive energy efficiency, and Planeteq's mission is to influence the way businesses, local authorities and governments view sustainability by demonstrating that being part of the circular economy is not only profitable, but necessary, as the world heads 'Towards Net Zero'.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

