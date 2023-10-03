Duarte, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which is taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on October 3-5, 2023.

iPower is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 4 at 1:00 PM PT, and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule one-on-one meetings with the Company's management team, please contact Elevate IR at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, www.zenhydro.com and www.simpledeluxe.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com

